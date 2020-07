Cano (undisclosed) is without a timetable to arrive in camp, according to manager Luis Rojas, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets are not discussing the reason for his absence. If Cano is unable to get ready in time for Opening Day, it's possible that Jeff McNeil could be the starting second baseman while J.D. Davis moves to third base and Dominic Smith starts in left field. Jed Lowrie (knee), Luis Guillorme, Eduardo Nunez and Gordon Beckham are other internal options at the keystone.