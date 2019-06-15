Mets' Robinson Cano: Back from rehab assignment

Cano (quadriceps) has rejoined the Mets in New York, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Cano is back after playing in three games with Triple-A Syracuse, going 4-for-10 with three doubles during his rehab assignment. He will put his injured quad to the test with on-field activity Saturday in an attempt to gain clearance to return Sunday, when first eligible. The 36-year-old has struggled this season to the tune of a .238/.284/.366 line, but there's little doubt that he will continue to play close to every day upon activation.