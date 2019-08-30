Mets' Robinson Cano: Beginning rehab assignment
Cano (hamstring) will start a rehab assignment with short-season Brooklyn on Saturday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Cano took batting practice this week and resumed running at full speed, so the fact he's starting a rehab assignment isn't a major surprise. The 36-year-old has been sidelined since Aug. 4 when he suffered a torn left hamstring, but he's nearing a return to the Mets for the closing stretch despite initial uncertainty as to whether he would return this season.
More News
-
Mets' Robinson Cano: Expected to run at full speed•
-
Mets' Robinson Cano: Advancing to baseball activities•
-
Mets' Robinson Cano: Return this season not guaranteed•
-
Mets' Robinson Cano: Suffers torn hamstring•
-
Mets' Robinson Cano: Returns to IL•
-
Mets' Robinson Cano: Leaves with hamstring strain•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....