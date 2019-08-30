Mets' Robinson Cano: Beginning rehab assignment

Cano (hamstring) will start a rehab assignment with short-season Brooklyn on Saturday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Cano took batting practice this week and resumed running at full speed, so the fact he's starting a rehab assignment isn't a major surprise. The 36-year-old has been sidelined since Aug. 4 when he suffered a torn left hamstring, but he's nearing a return to the Mets for the closing stretch despite initial uncertainty as to whether he would return this season.

