Mets' Robinson Cano: Beginning rehab Tuesday

Cano (quadriceps) will begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Cano's quadriceps tightness doesn't appear to be particularly severe, as the Mets delayed returning him to the injured list for several days and he won't be wasting much time getting back into game action. He'll certainly need the work, as he's played just four innings since May 22. The Mets will want to see that he's fully healthy before reactivating him this time around, but he'll have several games to prove his case, as he can't return to the roster until next Sunday.

