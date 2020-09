Cano went 2-for-4 with a solo home run -- his 10th of the season -- in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Rays.

Despite the abbreviated 60-game campaign, Cano managed to reach double-digit homers for the 16th time in as many seasons in the big leagues. With a .281 average and three long balls over his last 10 games, Cano is closing out his age-37 season on a high note.