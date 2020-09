Cano went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 7-2 win over Atlanta.

The veteran second baseman is putting together a big kick to the finish line, going 11-for-29 (.379) over his last nine games. Cano has stayed mostly healthy in 2020, and as a result he's been able to prove that he still has a lot to offer at the plate, slashing .331/.373/.570 through 41 contests with nine homers and 28 RBI.