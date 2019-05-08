Cano went 4-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Padres.

The second baseman's last multi-hit game came April 26, and Cano had a very atypical .077/.143/.115 slash line in the eight contests in between. His .262/,316/.413 line on the year is well below his lofty expectations, but Tuesday's performance could be a sign his bat is finally waking up.