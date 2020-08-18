Cano went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI in Monday's 11-4 win over the Marlins.

He engaged in a mini-home run derby with Pete Alonso in the big win, as both players went yard twice with the duo going back-to-back in the sixth inning. In the process, Cano tied Ryne Sandberg for the most multi-HR games by a second baseman in major-league history. The 37-year-old is showing he still has plenty left in the tank in 2020, slashing a dizzying .412/.446/.706 through 15 games with four homers and 13 RBI.