Mets' Robinson Cano: Carries offense in win
Cano went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's win over the White Sox.
With Zack Wheeler and the Mets bullpen combining for a four-hit shutout, Cano supplied all the offense the team would need with a second-inning solo shot. The second baseman staggered to a .230/.261/.425 slash line in July, but at least he's finding his power stroke -- six of Cano's 10 homers on the season have come in his last 17 games.
