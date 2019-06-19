Mets' Robinson Cano: Catches breather

Cano is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Braves, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Cano has started three straight games since returning from the injured list over the weekend, going 3-for-12 with a homer, two doubles and a 2:2 BB:K in those contests. The veteran second baseman will take a seat for Wednesday's series finale as the Mets look to ease him back into action, with Jeff McNeil starting at the keystone in his place.