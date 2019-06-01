Mets' Robinson Cano: Could be activated Sunday

Cano (quad) took batting and fielding practice and ran on the field prior to Friday's game, and the Mets haven't ruled out activating him from the IL when he's first eligible Sunday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

"He's progressing nicely at this point," manager Mickey Callaway said. "I think we still have to see how he recovers every day, but I think [a return in] the near future is possible." Whether Cano rejoins the roster Sunday or not, it doesn't sound like the team feels he'll need a minor-league rehab stint.