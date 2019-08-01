Mets' Robinson Cano: Could lose cleanup role
Though Cano will serve as the Mets' designated hitter and cleanup hitter Thursday against the White Sox, manager Mickey Callaway suggested the veteran could be at risk of dropping in the lineup.
Since busting out for three home runs as part of a 4-for-4 performance July 23 against the Padres, Cano has promptly turned back into a pumpkin, collecting only two hits over his subsequent 30 at-bats. According to Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports, Callaway noted the main reason he hasn't elected to bump Cano down the order in the midst of the slump is because the Mets have ripped off a six-game winning streak. If the team's winning ways end Thursday and Cano turns in another poor performance at the dish, expect Callaway to alter the lineup this weekend in Pittsburgh.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...