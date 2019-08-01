Mets' Robinson Cano: Could lose cleanup role

Though Cano will serve as the Mets' designated hitter and cleanup hitter Thursday against the White Sox, manager Mickey Callaway suggested the veteran could be at risk of dropping in the lineup.

Since busting out for three home runs as part of a 4-for-4 performance July 23 against the Padres, Cano has promptly turned back into a pumpkin, collecting only two hits over his subsequent 30 at-bats. According to Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports, Callaway noted the main reason he hasn't elected to bump Cano down the order in the midst of the slump is because the Mets have ripped off a six-game winning streak. If the team's winning ways end Thursday and Cano turns in another poor performance at the dish, expect Callaway to alter the lineup this weekend in Pittsburgh.