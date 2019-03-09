Cano went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk Friday against Miami.

Cano belted a solo homer in the fourth inning over the wall in right-center field, his first home run of camp. He's looked good at the dish to this point, as he's now 8-for-17 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored. Cano underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in December but is clearly healthy and on track for Opening Day.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jordan-hicks.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...