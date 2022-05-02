Cano was designated for assignment by the Mets on Monday.

Cano will be one of many roster casualties around the league Monday as teams cut from 28 players down to 26. The second baseman hit an excellent .316/.352/.544 in 2020 before missing all of 2021 due to a PED suspension, but he's come nowhere close to that line in 12 games this season, hitting just .195/.233/.268. The Mets had far too many bat-first options and had no room for the 39-year-old, but it's possible he latches on elsewhere with a team that cares more about his performance over the last several seasons than over the last 12 games. He'll have to be granted his outright release before moving on to another organization, however, as none of MLB's other 29 teams will be willing to put in a claim for Cano, whose contract pays him a combined $48 million between 2022 and 2023.