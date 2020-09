Cano went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in a victory over Philadelphia on Thursday.

Cano helped the Mets get off to a fast start, plating two runs with a single in the first inning. He then finished off the high-scoring affair with a two-run homer in the ninth. The long ball was Cano's first since Sept. 1. He has enjoyed a resurgent campaign overall, slashing .321/.361/.547 with eight homers and 25 RBI.