Cano left Sunday's game against the Cardinals after getting by in the hand by a pitch, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The severity of the injury should become clear following further tests. Jeff McNeil would likely play second base should Cano miss an extended period, opening up at-bats for Todd Frazier (oblique) at third base should Frazier return within the next few days as expected.

