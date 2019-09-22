Mets' Robinson Cano: Exits after HBP
Cano was removed from Sunday's game against the Reds in the bottom of the fourth with an apparent foot injury, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
Cano was hit by a pitch in the foot in his second at-bat of the day but remained in the game through the next half inning before bowing out. Though it's unclear if his removal was precautionary or if the foot injury is a legitimate concern, the Mets should provide clarity on the matter ahead of Monday's series opener versus Miami.
