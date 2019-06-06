Mets' Robinson Cano: Exits Wednesday's game

Cano was removed from Wednesday's game against the Giants with an apparent injury, SportsNet New York reports.

Cano grounded into a double play during the third inning and limped heavily down the line, though he did stay in the game for another inning before being removed. The veteran second baseman was activated off the 10-day injured list earlier Wednesday after missing nearly two weeks with the quad injury, but it's currently unclear if he aggravated that issue or is dealing with a new issue. Adeiny Hechavarria took over at second base for the Mets.