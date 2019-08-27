Mets' Robinson Cano: Expected to run at full speed

Cano (hamstring) will take live batting practice Tuesday and run full speed to first base after every at-bat, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

This marks another step forward for Cano, who suffered a torn left hamstring at the beginning of the month. If Tuesday's session goes well, he could head out on a rehab assignment in the near future and play in games through the end of the minor-league season.