Mets' Robinson Cano: Finding groove at plate

Cano went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The veteran second baseman has looked fully healthy this spring, and he's backed up that impression with a .300/.333/.450 slash line through 21 plate appearances. Cano will be given every chance by the Mets to show he still has some juice left in his bat, but he has a lot to prove after a tepid 2019.