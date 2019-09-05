Mets' Robinson Cano: Goes 3-for-3 in return

Cano went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, two runs and a walk during an 8-4 victory against the Nationals on Wednesday.

There shouldn't be any doubt about Cano's health with his three hits, including a homer, during his first game back from a hamstring issue. Before the injury, Cano was on fire, so dating back to Aug. 1, the veteran actually has five straight games with multiple base hits, raising his average to .259. He also has 11 home runs, 34 RBI and 39 runs in 328 at-bats this season.