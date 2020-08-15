Cano went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's loss to the Phillies.

Getting the start at DH in his return from a groin injury, Cano picked up right where he left off when he got hurt at the beginning of the month. The veteran second baseman extended his hitting streak to eight games with a third-inning solo shot off rookie Spencer Howard, then added an RBI single in the ninth as the Mets tried to force extra innings. On the year, Cano is now slashing a stunning .410/.455/.615 with two homers and nine RBI in 12 games.