Mets' Robinson Cano: Heading to Mets
The Mariners have agreed to trade Cano to the Mets along with Edwin Diaz and cash considerations in exchange for Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn and Gerson Bautista, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Cano has waived his no-trade clause, so the deal will be official once physicals have been completed Monday. From a fantasy perspective, the second baseman will trade a key role in a mediocre lineup in a tough park in Seattle for a very similar situation in New York. Owners in dynasty leagues may worry that the move to the National League removes his ability to transition to designated hitter as he ages, though he remained a capable second baseman as a 35-year-old last season, so that may not be an issue for at least a few more years.
