Mets' Robinson Cano: Heads to bench

Cano is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

With a lefty (Drew Smyly) due up for Philadelphia, the 36-year-old Cano will head to the bench after starting two straight games following his return from the injured list. Jeff McNeil will shift over to second base, opening up left field for J.D. Davis.

More News
Our Latest Stories