Cano went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Thursday's loss to the Nationals.

It's his third multi-hit performance in the last seven games, a stretch during which Cano is slashing .323/.344/.419 with three doubles. The veteran second baseman hasn't homered since April 21, and his overall numbers on the season are still well below his Hall of Fame standards, but he's starting to find a groove at the plate.