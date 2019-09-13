Mets' Robinson Cano: Hits home run in rout

Cano went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk during a 11-1 victory against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Since returning from a hamstring injury on Sept. 4, Cano has hit four extra-base hits, including three homers. He's 9-for-21 (.429), as well since coming back, and even though that's a small sample, this hot streak has raised his average 10 points. Cano is batting .263 with 13 home runs, 37 RBI and 43 runs in 346 at-bats this season.