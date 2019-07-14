Mets' Robinson Cano: Hits key homer

Cano went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 4-2 victory against the Marlins on Saturday.

The veteran second baseman homered in the top of the eighth during a tied game, and the long ball gave the Mets the lead for good. It was his first homer since June 17, and his first one with a runner on base this season. Cano is batting .240 with five home runs, 20 RBI and 21 runs in 250 at-bats this season.