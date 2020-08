Cano went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, two runs, one walk and one strikeout in Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Yankees.

Cano was productive in Sunday's matinee as he extended the Mets' lead in the fifth inning, but the Yankees put up a comeback effort to secure the win. Cano now has a 1.026 OPS with five home runs and 16 RBI this year.