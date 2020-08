Cano (groin) said Wednesday that he hopes to return after spending the minimum of 10 days on the injured list, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Cano sustained a Grade 2 left adductor strain while trying to score from second base in the fourth inning of Monday's contest, but it sounds as though he avoided a serious injury. While the 37-year-old remains out, Brian Dozier and Luis Guillorme should see increased action at second base.