Mets' Robinson Cano: Hoping to avoid IL

Cano doesn't think the aggravation of his left quad injury will send him back to the injured list, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Cano said after Wednesday's game the left quad tightness is "not even close" to the same feeling as when he landed on the IL in late May. The 36-year-old will be re-evaluated Thursday to determine the next steps, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him out of the lineup for at least one game.