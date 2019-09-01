Mets' Robinson Cano: Hoping to return Tuesday

Cano (hamstring) expects to be activated off the 10-day injured for Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Chris Williamson of SportsNet New York reports.

Cano started a rehab assignment with short-season Brooklyn on Saturday and will apparently be ready to rejoin the Mets after only a couple rehab games. The 36-year-old went down with the torn hamstring in early August and looks as though he'll return after about a month despite initial concern he could be done for the season. The injury came at a time when Cano was on fire at the plate, going 10-for-19 with four doubles, a home run and three RBI in his previous five games.