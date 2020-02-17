Mets' Robinson Cano: Hoping to stay healthy

Cano spent the offseason working on the fitness of his legs in an effort to avoid the injury issues that derailed his 2019, Deesha Thosar of The New York Daily News reports. "I know I can do better and that's my goal this year - stay healthy," Cano said. "If I'm healthy, I can be myself. I can be the Robbie that you guys are used to seeing play this game."

The 37-year-old is coming off the worst season of his career, and it's possible Cano simply doesn't have much left in the tank. However, he isn't that far removed from the .317/.363/.497 line he posted in the second half of 2018, and if he can avoid the quad and hamstring injuries that plagued him last year, Cano could re-emerge as a middle-of-the-order hitter. Given that he still has four years and $96 million remaining on his contract, the Mets have plenty of incentive to let him try and rediscover something close to his old form.