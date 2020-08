Cano went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 7-1 loss to Atlanta.

The 37-year-old has turned back the clock with a five-game hitting streak during which Cano has gone 10-for-16 with two walks, two doubles, a homer and four RBI. After a poor 2019 campaign in which he had trouble staying healthy, a short sprint of a season may be just what Cano needs to put up big numbers again.