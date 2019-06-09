Mets' Robinson Cano: IL stint possible

Cano (quadriceps) will be re-evaluated prior to Sunday's game against the Rockies and could be headed to the injured list if he's not cleared to play, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets have operated with a short bench for the last three games while Cano has remained out of the lineup, and Sunday will apparently be where the team draws the line for an IL decision. The veteran second baseman aggravated the left quad injury Wednesday in his return from the IL.