Cano went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's 5-4 win over the Cardinals.

The second baseman has gone 8-for-28 over the last six games, with five of his hits being two-baggers. Cano's .218/.274/.372 slash line is still well below his usual standards, but it's headed in the right direction.

