Cano went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

He took Gerrit Cole deep in the fourth inning for his second homer of the spring. Cano now boasts a .423/.464/.692 slash line through 26 at-bats, and while the 36-year-old may not be quite the hitter he was when he left the Yankees after the 2013 campaign, he still figures to provide plenty of value this season in his return to the Big Apple with the Mets.

