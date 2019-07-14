Mets' Robinson Cano: Knocks four hits

Cano went 4-for-5 with a solo homer, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over Miami.

Is Cano finally turning a corner in 2019? After going nearly a month without a homer, he crushed two this weekend and picked up his first four-hit game since May 7. Cano has raised his OPS from .654 to .687 since the end of June.

More News
Our Latest Stories