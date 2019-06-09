Mets' Robinson Cano: Lands back on injured list

Cano (quadriceps) returned to the 10-day injured list Sunday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Cano perhaps should still be on his previous stint on the injured list, as he re-injured his quadriceps just four innings into his first game back in action. He last played Wednesday, so the transaction can be backdated, allowing him to return as soon as next Sunday. The Mets haven't announced his expected return date, though the team did say he would have been able to pinch-hit but not start Sunday, suggesting that he's not expected to miss too much more time. Tim Peterson was called up in a corresponding move.

