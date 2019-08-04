Mets' Robinson Cano: Leaves with hamstring strain
Cano was removed from Sunday's game at Pittsburgh with a left hamstring strain, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Cano pulled up running to second base during the fourth inning after hitting the ball off the wall in right field. It would have been his third double of the afternoon as he finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and one RBI. Cano seems likely to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the strain but a trip to the injured list wouldn't be surprising.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...