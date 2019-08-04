Mets' Robinson Cano: Leaves with hamstring strain

Cano was removed from Sunday's game at Pittsburgh with a left hamstring strain, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Cano pulled up running to second base during the fourth inning after hitting the ball off the wall in right field. It would have been his third double of the afternoon as he finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and one RBI. Cano seems likely to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the strain but a trip to the injured list wouldn't be surprising.