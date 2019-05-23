Cano exited Wednesday's game against the Nationals with left quad tightness, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Cano appeared to grimace when running out a ground ball during the third inning, and he was subsequently replaced at second base by Adeiny Hechavarria. The 36-year-old should be considered day-to-day while the severity of the injury is determined.

More News
Our Latest Stories