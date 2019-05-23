The Metsn="New York Mets" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_TEAM" data-league-abbreviation="MLB" data-team-abbreviation="NYM">Mets placed Cano (quadriceps) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Chastised by some observers for his lack of hustle earlier in the week, Cano ended up straining his left quad while sprinting to first base during his third-inning at-bat in Wednesday's game against the Nationals. After assessing his condition, the Mets determined a day later that Cano would require at least a week and a half off to heal up. With Jeff McNeil (hamstring) also joining Cano on the 10-day IL, the Mets will likely turn to Adeiny Hechavarria or callup Luis Guillorme to handle second-base duties.

