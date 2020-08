Cano (groin) was placed on the injured list Tuesday with a grade 2 left adductor strain, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

The veteran infielder exited Monday's contest with left groin tightness, and it remains unclear how much time he'll be spending on the injured list. Brian Dozier is starting at second base Tuesday and figures to see regular time there while Cano is sidelined, especially with Jeff McNeil (back) and Amed Rosario (quadriceps) also battling injuries.