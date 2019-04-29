Mets' Robinson Cano: MRI comes back clean
An MRI on Cano's hand came back negative Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Monday's test results confirm Cano escaped with a bruised after getting hit in the hand by a pitch during Sunday's game against the Brewers. The veteran second baseman still figures to miss a couple of games while he waits for the swelling subside, though he believes he could rejoin the lineup later in the week. Jeff McNeil is starting at second base and hitting leadoff in place of Cano on Monday.
