Cano has been away from camp for the last few days, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

The Mets aren't legally allowed to announce whether or not Cano's absence is related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It's not clear when he's expected to return to team workouts. If the veteran misses time to start the season, Luis Guillorme could be in line for an expanded role at second base, as could Jed Lowrie (knee) if he's finally over the injury woes that have plagued him for over a year.