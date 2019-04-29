Cano (hand) is not in the lineup Monday against the Reds.

Cano exited Sunday's game after getting hit in the hand by a pitch, and while initial X-rays came back clean, the issue will force him to miss at least one game. He's scheduled to undergo further testing Monday once his swelling goes down. In the meantime, Jeff McNeil will start at second base and bat leadoff in Cano's place Monday.

