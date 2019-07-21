Mets' Robinson Cano: Not in Sunday's lineup

Cano is not in the lineup Sunday against the Giants.

Cano will take a seat for the first time since the All-Star break with southpaw Connor Menez on the mound. Cano has experienced more success of late, recording at least one hit in nine of 13 starts in July. Adeiny Hechavarria will start at second base in Cano's absence and bat eighth.

