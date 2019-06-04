Mets' Robinson Cano: Not returning Tuesday

Cano (quadriceps) was not activated Tuesday as previously expected but hopes to be back Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Reports over the weekend held that Cano would be activated ahead of Tuesday's game against the Giants, but he evidently needs at least a little more time. The veteran himself said Tuesday that he could return the following day, though the Mets haven't made their plans clear.

