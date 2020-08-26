site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Robinson Cano: Not starting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Cano is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Marlins.
Cano served as the designated hitter for the matinee and went 0-for-4 in the loss. Luis Guillorme will take over at the keystone for the Mets in the nightcap.
