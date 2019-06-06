Mets' Robinson Cano: Not starting Thursday

Cano (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

After a brief stint on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain, Cano returned to action Wednesday, logging only two plate appearances before exiting after aggravating the injury. According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, Cano said after the contest that the tightness he experienced in his quad isn't "even close" to the pain he felt with the initial injury, leaving him optimistic he'll avoid a return trip to the IL. In any case, the Mets will hold Cano out of action for the day game after the night game, and it's not guaranteed that he'll re-enter the lineup at any point during New York's weekend series with Colorado either.