Mets' Robinson Cano: Officially back from IL

Cano (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

As expected, Cano has been activated from the IL ahead of the second game of the series against Washington. He finished up his rehab assignment with short-season Brooklyn on Monday and will be available immediately, though he's not in Tuesdays' starting lineup. Cano is hitting .252 with 10 homers and 32 RBI this season over 86 games.

